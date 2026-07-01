A 29-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Dharwad after months of alleged dowry harassment and abuse over her weight and childlessness. Police arrested the husband and three others, while the investigation into the alleged dowry death is ongoing.

A shocking case of alleged dowry death has emerged from Hanasi village in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district, where a 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following months of harassment over dowry, her weight and his belief that she was unable to conceive. Police said the accused strangled his wife to death before allegedly attempting to conceal the crime. Following a complaint from the victim's family, the Navalgund police arrested the husband along with three others for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim has been identified as Priyanka Kamlakar, while the main accused is her husband, Basavaraj Vaddar. Three other accused, identified as Renavva, Subhash and Siddaramesh, have also been taken into custody.

Marriage Turned Into a Nightmare

Priyanka and Basavaraj got married in 2024 in what was described as a grand wedding. According to the police, the first few months of their marriage were uneventful. However, the relationship allegedly deteriorated soon afterwards.

Investigators said Basavaraj and his family began harassing Priyanka for additional dowry, repeatedly demanding that she bring more gold and cash from her parental home.

Alleged Harassment Over Weight and Childlessness

Apart from the alleged dowry demands, Basavaraj reportedly subjected Priyanka to repeated verbal abuse over her weight. According to the complaint, he frequently mocked her, claiming she was overweight and would be unable to conceive.

Police said the alleged harassment became a recurring source of arguments between the couple and further strained their relationship.

Fatal Fight Ends in Murder

According to the investigation, another argument broke out between the couple at their home in Hanasi village on Monday night over the same issues.

Police alleged that during the altercation, Basavaraj strangled Priyanka to death. Investigators further claimed that he then attempted to conceal the crime, delaying information about the incident for nearly two days.

However, Priyanka's family became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding her death and approached the police, leading to the registration of a case.

Four Accused Arrested

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family, the Navalgund police registered a case of murder and dowry harassment.

Police subsequently arrested Basavaraj Vaddar along with Renavva, Subhash and Siddaramesh for their alleged roles in the harassment and the murder.

All four accused are currently in police custody. Police are interrogating the accused, and further investigation into the case is underway.