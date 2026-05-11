Pavithra broke down while describing the terrifying moment when the leopard attacked her son. She said the animal snatched Harshith right in front of her eyes, and despite trying to scare it away, they could not save the young boy.

Family Raises Safety Concerns

The grieving family also questioned the lack of safety measures near the temple route. Pavithra claimed there were no warning boards or alerts about leopard movement in the area. The family has now urged authorities to improve security for devotees visiting the hills.