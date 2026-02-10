- Home
Leopard Attack Triggers Panic as Shivaratri Rush Peaks at Karnataka's Male Mahadeshwara Hills (WATCH)
A leopard attacked a boy on a pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Hills for the Maha Shivaratri festival. Thanks to the quick thinking of forest department staff, the boy escaped unharmed. The district administration has now put strict rules in place.
A sea of devotees flock to Madappa's hill
Devotees are flocking to Male Mahadeshwara Hills for Shivaratri. A leopard attack on a pilgrim caused panic, but a boy narrowly escaped thanks to forest staff.
Another leopard sighting reported in front of devotees doing padayatra to Male Mahadeshwara Temple. The Forest Department must take immediate appropriate action and ensure the safety of all pilgrims. 🙏 #MaleMahadeshwara@eshwar_khandre@aranya_kfd@DKShivakumarpic.twitter.com/EEKT18etZx
— ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) February 10, 2026
Authorities have imposed travel restrictions, increased patrolling, and urged group movement to ensure pilgrim safety.
Leopard attack and forest staff operation
A leopard attacked a boy on the pilgrimage path. Forest staff fired an air gun, scaring it away. They're now monitoring the area and plan to capture the leopard.
The banks of the Kaveri River look like a Kumbh Mela amid rush
Thousands of devotees are crossing the Kaveri river, resembling a Kumbh Mela. Though the water level has lowered, the police are helping the pilgrims cross safely.
Strict rules from the district administration:
Due to wildlife threats, the district administration has issued new rules: No bikes/three-wheelers for 3 days. Forest path open only 6 AM-5 PM. Pilgrims must travel in groups.
Safety arrangements:
Facilities are set up for devotees on the riverbank. Patrolling is increased, and staff are making announcements. Despite the risks, pilgrims continue their journey.
