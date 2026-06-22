Congress MP KC Venugopal stated the Kerala govt has a responsibility to address concerns over its liquor policy. Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala clarified that the state government has yet to reach any formal decision on the matter.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday said that the state government has a responsibility to address concerns over its liquor policy, adding that such issues would be discussed within the party. Venugopal said that policy-related matters and any grievances would be taken up internally, noting that it is natural for questions and apprehensions to arise whenever a new government takes charge. Speaking to the reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal said, "The government has a responsibility to address and allay any concerns regarding its liquor policy. Policy-related matters will be discussed within the party. If anyone has complaints or reservations, they will also be taken up for discussion. Whenever a new government assumes office, it is natural for concerns and apprehensions to arise on various issues."

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No Formal Decision on Liquor Policy: Chennithala

Earlier in the day, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala clarified that the state government has yet to reach any formal decision regarding its liquor policy. Speaking to reporters, the Minister addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the administration's stance on alcohol regulation. While maintaining that the matter remains under consideration, he provided a personal note on the issue, stating, "Personally, I have no interest in alcohol." He emphasised that the state's ongoing efforts are focused on breaking supply chains and ensuring strict enforcement across all sectors.

State Budget Details Kept Confidential

Regarding the upcoming state budget, the Home Minister maintained a stance of strict confidentiality, noting that specific fiscal and tax proposals are known only to the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister." Budget proposals cannot be discussed with everyone outside, as that would amount to leaking the budget," he stated, while adding that there remains room for adjustments through official discussions if necessary.

Addressing speculation surrounding the state's liquor policy, Chennithala clarified that no formal policy decision has been reached at this time. "As of now, no policy decision has been taken on the state's liquor policy," he said. (ANI)