Following a boy's death in a leopard attack, Karnataka has restricted foot trekking to Mahadeshwara Hills. Minister Eshwar B Khandre ordered that trekking is only allowed during Shivaratri and Ugadi, with mandatory jeep travel for the Nagamale route.

In the wake of a boy's death in a leopard attack at Nagamale, Karnataka Minister of Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre directed that foot trekking to Mahadeshwara Hills be permitted only during Shivaratri and Ugadi fairs.

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Chairing a virtual meeting with senior officials and Chamarajanagar forest officers at Vikas Soudha on Tuesday, Khandre said devotees should not be allowed to trek the 14-km stretch to Nagamale. Instead, only a 3-km stretch will be permitted, with guides equipped with walkie-talkies and necessary safety equipment. He instructed that travel from the ticket counter to Nagamale be made mandatory by jeep. Along the remaining 3-km forest path, bushes should be cleared on both sides to create a 'view line' so that wild animals can be easily spotted, he said.

Similarly, trekking the 7-km hill route for darshan of Lord Madappa should not be allowed throughout the year. Considering devotees' safety, permission should be given only during Shivaratri and Ugadi, with additional forest staff deployed for protection during those periods, he directed.

Awareness Measures Recommended

Khandre also suggested putting up signboards near the steps of Male Mahadeshwara Hill and at the ticket counter to create awareness that wild animals, including elephants, leopards, and tigers, are present in the area, and that using bus services is safer.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Kumar Pushkar, Department Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar, APCCF (Wildlife) Biswajit Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya, and other officials attended the meeting. (ANI)