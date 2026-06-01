Bengaluru witnessed a tragic weekend as two minors riding two-wheelers were killed in separate road accidents in JB Nagar and Mico Layout. A 15-year-old died in a head-on bike collision while a 16-year-old was killed after a tractor hit his scooter. Police have launched investigations in both cases.

The city of Bengaluru witnessed a tragic weekend as two separate road accidents in the Mico Layout and JB Nagar traffic police limits claimed the lives of two underage boys, including a school student. Both incidents occurred on Saturday night and have triggered serious concern over road safety and reckless driving in the city. Police have registered separate cases and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding both crashes.

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JB Nagar Accident: 15-Year-Old Dies in Head-On Bike Collision

The first incident occurred within the JB Nagar traffic police station limits, where 15-year-old Riyan, a resident of Gangman Quarters, lost his life in a head-on collision between two two-wheelers.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm on Saturday when Riyan was riding from Old Madras Road towards SMVT Railway Station. According to police, another scooter coming from the opposite direction collided directly with his bike. The impact left Riyan severely injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The rider of the other scooter was also injured in the collision and is currently undergoing medical treatment. JB Nagar traffic police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Mico Layout Accident: Student Dies After Tractor-Scooter Collision

In another devastating incident within the Mico Layout traffic police limits, 16-year-old Suraj Kumar, a Class 9 student, died after his scooter was hit by a tractor near Vinayaka Hospital.

Suraj, a resident of Sarvabhouma Nagar on Bannerghatta Road, was riding the scooter on Saturday night with a classmate seated behind him. Police said the scooter’s handlebar reportedly clipped the trailer of a tractor moving on the road, causing both boys to fall onto the road.

In a tragic turn of events, the tractor’s rear right wheel ran over Suraj Kumar’s head, killing him on the spot. His friend, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries and survived the crash.

Police Action and Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Mico Layout traffic police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Preliminary findings suggest that the tractor driver was speeding and driving negligently at the time of the accident.

The driver has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been seized for further investigation. Police also stated that action will be initiated against the owner of the scooter for allowing a minor to operate the vehicle, which is a violation of traffic regulations.