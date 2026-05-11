Nandi Hills, located just a few hours from Bengaluru, is a perfect getaway for beginners and families. The trekking trail is smooth, easy to navigate, and ideal for those looking for a relaxed outdoor experience.

One of the biggest attractions of Nandi Hills is its breathtaking sunrise, especially when viewed through the morning mist. The serene atmosphere and picturesque landscapes make it a paradise for photography enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.