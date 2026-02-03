- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Severe Cold, Dry Conditions Grip Coastal and Interior Regions
Dry weather continues across Karnataka as severe cold persists in coastal and interior regions. Dharwad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13.6°C. The Meteorological Department has advised people to take precautions amid the cold spell.
Dry Weather And Severe Cold To Continue Across Karnataka
The Meteorological Department has stated that dry weather conditions will continue across large parts of Karnataka today.
Along with the dry spell, severe cold conditions are likely to persist in the coastal belt and the northern interior regions, while the southern interior will also experience dry and stable weather. These conditions are expected to prevail without significant change through the day.
Dharwad Records Lowest Minimum Temperature
Amid the prevailing cold weather, Dharwad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of the State at 13.6°C.
The department noted that cold conditions remain particularly intense in the northern interior districts, adding to the discomfort caused by prolonged dry weather.
Residents are advised to take precautions against the cold, especially during night and early morning hours.
Dry Weather In Coastal And Northern Interior Districts
According to the Meteorological Department, the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada will continue to witness dry weather today.
Similarly, districts in the northern interior, including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar, have been experiencing dry conditions for several days and are likely to see no relief in the immediate future.
Southern Interior Districts Also Under Dry Spell
Dry weather conditions are also expected to prevail across the southern interior districts of the State.
These include Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Vijayanagar.
The department has advised people across all regions to remain cautious, keep themselves warm, and stay updated with the latest weather forecast.
