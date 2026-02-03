Chennai Weather Update: Light Rain Likely in Southern and Delta Districts of Tamil Nadu
Rain: Due to a lower atmospheric circulation, there's a chance of light rain in the southern and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.
Important update on rain
The Northeast monsoon started on Oct 16, bringing heavy rains. After a lull, the monsoon ended in January, followed by heavy fog. The weather center has now issued a key update.
Lower atmospheric circulation
A lower atmospheric circulation over the Arabian Sea will bring dry weather to TN, Puducherry & Karaikal. Moderate morning fog is likely in a few places in several districts.
Rain in South Tamil Nadu and Delta districts
Tomorrow, light rain is possible in southern TN, delta districts, and Karaikal. Dry weather will continue elsewhere. Moderate morning fog is expected in a few districts.
February 05
Light rain is possible in a few spots in southern TN, northern coastal areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather will continue elsewhere, with moderate morning fog in some districts.
Chennai weather situation
Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 30-31°C, and the minimum around 23-24°C.
Warning for fishermen
Until Feb 6, squally winds (35-55 kmph) are likely over southern TN coasts. Fishermen are warned not to go to sea. Moderate rain is also possible in Nilgiris, Coimbatore & Tenkasi.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.