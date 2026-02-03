- Home
Bengaluru is set to witness clear skies with early morning mist in some areas over the next 24 to 48 hours. Temperatures will remain cool, while poor air quality conditions persist. Residents are advised to stay warm and cautious.
Clear Skies And Pleasant Conditions Over Bengaluru
Bengaluru city and its surrounding neighbourhoods are expected to experience mainly clear skies over the next 24 hours, valid until the morning of 4 February 2026.
Weather conditions are likely to remain stable and pleasant through the day, with no major disturbances expected. Residents can expect calm atmospheric conditions, making it suitable for regular outdoor activities.
Early Morning Mist And Temperature Outlook
During the early morning hours, mist is very likely to occur in some areas of the city.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to nearly 16°C, bringing a noticeable chill during late night and early morning periods.
Over the next 48 hours as well, similar weather conditions are forecast to prevail across Bengaluru.
Health Advisory Amid Cold Weather
The Meteorological Department has stated that temperatures today may range between 15°C and 27°C, which is considered colder than usual for the city.
Doctors have cautioned that such weather conditions may affect people’s health, particularly children and the elderly.
As a precaution, citizens are advised to wear warm clothes, use blankets when required, and consume hot food along with a balanced diet to maintain immunity.
Air Quality And Current Weather Conditions
Currently, Bengaluru is witnessing clear skies with the temperature around 22°C and humidity at 49 per cent. Winds are blowing at a speed of approximately 22 km/h, contributing to a slightly cool feel.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 66 and 232, categorised as poor, although the weather remains sunny. People with respiratory issues are advised to remain cautious, especially during early morning hours.
