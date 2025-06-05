Image Credit : social media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Cloudy morning with a cool and comfortable start to the day. Humidity will remain moderate. It's a great day to be outdoors, especially during the early and late parts of the day.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 20°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Mysuru will begin with overcast skies. The day might feel warmer due to high humidity. Carry an umbrella in case of a passing drizzle.