Karnataka Weather, July 3: Check the latest weather forecast for Karnataka on Thursday. Expect cloudy skies in major cities like Bengaluru, and Mysuru.
Karnataka Weather, July 3: A blend of cloudy skies, intermittent rain, and gusty winds on July 3. Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli-Dharwad will see wind and cloud cover. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Overcast day with persistent winds keeping temperatures feeling cooler in the morning. By the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Grey skies and a mild breeze that could bring some early morning drizzle in a few areas. Humidity levels will remain moderate.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Light rain possible during the morning hours. The day will remain cloudy and breezy throughout.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Periods of steady rain, especially during the morning and early afternoon. It is advisable to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure if possible.