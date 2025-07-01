Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert, cyclone nears land; Check forecast
Weather Update: Due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected throughout next week in South and North Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts in South Bengal
Daily thunderstorms are occurring. A low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday and is now approaching land.
The associated cyclonic circulation is moving west-northwestward across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand over the next two days.
Heavy rain is expected Tuesday in Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and West Bardhaman in South Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued. Light to moderate rain is expected in the remaining districts of the south.
A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms in all districts of South Bengal next Friday. Heavy rain is expected in Nadia and the two 24 Parganas that day. Thunderstorms will continue in the southern districts until next Monday.
A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms in eight districts of North Bengal until next Wednesday.
Rain is expected in North Bengal on Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected today in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.
Heavy rain is likely on Wednesday in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.
Heavy rain is also forecast in these districts next Thursday. Thunderstorms will continue in the remaining three districts. Thunderstorms may continue in all districts of the north until next Monday.
Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 31 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees.