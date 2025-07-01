Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Rain expected in THESE 6 districts; Check forecast
While many parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing scorching heat, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in a few places today and tomorrow
Scorching Heat
Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing intense heat lately, making it difficult for people to venture out during the day.
Today's Weather Forecast
Due to changes in the westerly wind speed, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow.
Chance of Rain in Chennai
Chennai and its suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies today, with a chance of light rain in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37-38°C, and the minimum temperature around 28-29°C.
Maximum Temperature Variation
The maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal is expected to be 2-3°C above normal from today to tomorrow.
Rain likely in 6 districts
Moderate rain is expected in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Nellai, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Theni, within the next 3 hours, i.e., until 10 am, according to the Chennai Meteorological Center.