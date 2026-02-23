UP Weather LATEST Weather: Rising Heat and Clear Skies in Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj
Weather in Uttar Pradesh Today: How will the weather be in Uttar Pradesh today, February 23? Get the latest IMD update on clear skies, rising daytime heat, and mild chills in Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj.
UP Weather on Monday
On Feb 23, the weather in major UP cities like Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj is expected to be clear. According to the IMD report, no warnings have been issued for these cities.
Rising heat
On Feb 23, Noida's max temp is 29°C, Lucknow's is 30°C, and Prayagraj's is 30°C. Days will feel warm, but mornings and evenings will be mildly chilly, signaling winter's end.
Clear skies
Though the weather is clear with no alerts, caution is needed. Wear a light sweater for morning/evening chills. Use sunglasses and drink more water to beat the afternoon sun's heat.
Warm afternoon
In late February, heat is rising in these UP cities. Max temps of 29-30°C show winter is fading. Afternoons feel sunny, hinting at March's arrival. No heatwave yet, but it's getting warmer.
Temperatures
IMD predicts temps will rise further from Feb 24-27. Noida may hit 30°C, Lucknow 32°C, and Prayagraj 31°C. Clear skies mean daytime heat will keep increasing into early March.
