From February 25 onward, minor changes in wind patterns are expected. While the sky will continue to remain clear, stronger winds ranging between 15 to 25 km per hour may blow during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 20°C to 30°C range depending on wind impact, and the minimum may stay close to 14°C. Similar conditions are expected on February 26 as well.

For now, no rainfall is predicted in Delhi this week. Continuous sunshine is likely to push temperatures gradually higher. Night temperatures are also steadily increasing and may hover around 15°C by the end of February. If this trend continues, residents may begin to feel summer-like heat much earlier than usual.

As of now, there is no official forecast indicating whether the weather will shift around Holi, but current trends suggest a warm and dry festive period ahead.