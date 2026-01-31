- Home
Dry weather is likely to prevail across Karnataka today, according to the IMD. Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14°C in the plains, while coastal, north interior and south interior districts are expected to remain dry.
Davangere Records Lowest Minimum Temperature In Karnataka Plains
Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.0°C among the plains of Karnataka, indicating severe cold conditions across parts of the State.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that cold and dry weather conditions are prevailing and are likely to continue today, particularly in the coastal and north interior regions.
Dry Weather To Continue Across South Interior Karnataka
According to the IMD weather forecast, dry weather is expected to persist across South Interior Karnataka.
Districts including Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere and Vijayanagar are likely to experience dry conditions throughout the day.
Coastal Karnataka To Witness Dry And Cold Conditions
The Meteorological Department has also predicted dry weather over Coastal Karnataka, with districts such as Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada continuing to experience clear skies and cold conditions.
Residents in coastal areas have been advised to take precautions against the prevailing chill, especially during early morning and night hours.
Dry Spell Persists In North Interior Karnataka
In North Interior Karnataka, districts including Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagar have been witnessing dry weather for several days.
The IMD has confirmed that this dry spell is likely to continue today, with no significant rainfall expected across the region.
