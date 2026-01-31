- Home
- India
- Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Morning, Yellow Alert Issued; Rain Likely in Early February
Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Morning, Yellow Alert Issued; Rain Likely in Early February
Lucknow will see light morning fog on Jan 31 with chilly weather and low visibility under a yellow alert. Temperatures remain cool, and light to moderate rain is likely in early February.
Lucknow Weather on Saturday
The weather in Lucknow on January 31, 2026, will be dry, but with light fog in the morning. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature will be 11-13°C and the maximum 21-22°C. The sun will come out after the fog clears.
Lucknow Weather Today
Fog will cover Eastern UP and the Terai regions in the morning. Visibility will be limited to just 200-500 meters. A yellow alert is in effect. Road and rail traffic may be affected. Winds will be 5-10 km/h.
Rain in February
A new western disturbance will become active from the afternoon of Jan 31. Light to moderate rain is possible from Feb 1-3. The minimum temperature could drop by 3-5 degrees. Humidity will be 50-70%.
Moderate AQI
Lucknow's AQI is recorded at 150-200, or 'moderate'. Fog can increase pollution. It's advised to wear warm clothes and masks. Use fog lights while driving. Health precautions are necessary.
Cloudy Weather
The weather will keep changing in early February. Feb 1 will have partial clouds and a max temp of 21°C. Feb 2-3 will be cold with rain. Other UP districts like Noida and Ghaziabad will see similar weather. For live updates, check IMD's website.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.