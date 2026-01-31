Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure to Bring Cloudy Skies, Rain
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is changing fast. Right now, it's hard to tell if it's going to be cold, sunny, or rainy. Check Forecast Here
Low pressure, trough effect
The Telugu states are seeing weird weather. Some parts of AP have cold winds, others are sunny. A low-pressure system and trough are also causing scattered rain.
Clouds to cover AP
A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea near Kerala will cause scattered showers in Rayalaseema. A trough from the north will bring pleasant, cloudy skies.
Cold subsides in Telugu states
The recent cold spell in the Telugu states is easing. Temperatures are now moderate, typical for winter's end. From Jan 30 to Feb 6, expect lows of 17-19°C and highs of 31-32°C.
Telangana Weather
Telangana will see dry weather for a few more days. The lowest temp is 15.7°C and highest is 32.3°C in Adilabad. Other areas: Medak 16°C, Ramagundam 17.5°C, Hanmakonda 18°C.
Hyderabad Weather
Some parts of Hyderabad are still cold. Patancheru recorded a low of 15°C. The highest temp was 31.6°C in Hakimpet, as per the Hyderabad weather center.
