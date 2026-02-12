- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Prevail Across State, Davangere Records Low Temperature
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Conditions Prevail Across State, Davangere Records Low Temperature
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry conditions expected across Coastal, North, and South Interior Karnataka. Davangere records the lowest minimum temperature of 13°C. Residents advised to stay updated on local weather forecasts and plan accordingly.
Dry Weather Likely Across Karnataka
Karnataka is expected to experience predominantly dry weather over the coming days.
Meteorological officials have forecasted clear skies and no significant rainfall across all districts, including Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.
Residents are advised to plan their outdoor activities accordingly as dry conditions prevail throughout the state.
Coastal Karnataka Forecast
Coastal Karnataka is likely to remain dry, with minimal cloud cover and no significant precipitation expected. Temperatures are anticipated to be moderate, making it suitable for travel and outdoor work.
Authorities have also urged fishermen and coastal residents to stay updated with local forecasts, though no adverse weather warnings have been issued.
North and South Interior Karnataka Outlook
Both North and South Interior Karnataka districts are also set to experience dry conditions.
Farmers and residents are advised to take precautions regarding soil moisture and water availability, as the prolonged dry spell may impact agricultural activities.
Temperatures are expected to remain stable, with no extreme fluctuations anticipated.
Record Minimum Temperature in Davangere
Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka at 13.0 °C. Early mornings in several interior districts may feel cooler than usual, particularly in areas away from urban heat zones. Residents are advised to take necessary measures to stay warm during chilly mornings.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.