UP Weather LATEST Update: Morning Fog and Poor AQI in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj
UP Weather, Feb 11, 2026: Morning fog, poor air quality, temps 24-27°C in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj. Clear skies, light winds, stay hydrated, wear masks, protect from pollution.
UP Weather on Wednesday
On Feb 11, the weather in major UP cities like Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj will be mostly clear. But there might be light mist or fog in the morning, reducing road visibility. NCR and eastern UP will feel chilly in the mornings and evenings.
Major Cities
Talking about temperature and wind:
- Noida: Max 24°C, Min 11°C, winds 11 km/h.
- Lucknow: Max 26°C, Min 11°C, winds 10 km/h.
- Prayagraj: Max 27°C, Min 12°C, winds 12 km/h.
- The sky will be clear all day, and temps will be slightly above normal.
AQI in UP
The AQI is in poor condition, especially in Noida. The elderly, children, and people with respiratory issues should stay indoors. Wear a mask and drink plenty of water during the day. The UV index will be 4.75–6.1, so apply sunscreen.
Weather Today
Talking about the weather in the coming days:
- Feb 12: Noida 24/10°C, mist; Lucknow 26/12°C, fog; Prayagraj 27/12°C, clear.
- Feb 13-14: Stable temps, dry weather, no major changes.
- Dry weather will continue in eastern UP until Feb 10-15.
Morning Fog
Morning mist and fog might slow down road traffic. Keep warm clothes handy. Leave on time for travel or office. Protect yourself from pollution and stay hydrated.
