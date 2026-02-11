Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Warm February Day With Poor AQI Forecast; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi's weather on February 11, 2026, will be mostly clear, with possible haze in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 24-26°C and the minimum around 10-12°C
Delhi Weather
According to the IMD, the weather in Delhi on Feb 11 will be pleasant. The sky will be mostly clear all day with no clouds. There might be light fog and a cool breeze in the morning.
Temperature
The city's temperature will be slightly above the seasonal average. The morning temperature will be around 10–12°C, while in the afternoon it could reach 24–26°C. This is much higher than normal for February.
IMD Alert
According to the IMD, the wind will blow at 5-10 km/h from 5:30 to 11:30 AM, then 15-20 km/h in the afternoon, and 10-15 km/h by evening. Morning fog may reduce visibility, affecting road travel.
AQI
Delhi's AQI remains in the 'poor' category, meaning pollution levels are high. Combined with fog, this can worsen respiratory issues. The elderly, children, and asthma patients should be cautious.
February 12-13
On Feb 12-13, the temperature will remain around 23-25°C with a chance of morning fog. The weather will be clear from Feb 14-16, with temperatures in the same range. No major rain or cold wave is expected.
