Image Credit : Freepik

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 36.1°C

Min Temperature: 27.8°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C

The day will begin warm and dry. There’s a likelihood of an isolated thunderstorm later in the day. Keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out in the evening.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 32.2°C

Min Temperature: 25.6°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C.

Mangaluru may see a few morning thunderstorms in some areas, but the rest of the day is expected to be partly sunny. Sea breezes may offer some comfort.