Karnataka Weather, April 26: Hot temperatures across the state on Saturday. Some cities may see isolated thunderstorms. Still, for most cities, uncomfortable daytime temperatures will be dominant. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34.4°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35.6°C
In Bengaluru, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine. Sun protection is still essential for those heading outdoors.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 36.7°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.8°C
A partly sunny and hot day. It’s a good day to keep activities limited to the cooler hours of the morning and evening.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 36.1°C
Min Temperature: 27.8°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
The day will begin warm and dry. There’s a likelihood of an isolated thunderstorm later in the day. Keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out in the evening.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C.
Mangaluru may see a few morning thunderstorms in some areas, but the rest of the day is expected to be partly sunny. Sea breezes may offer some comfort.