Kerala Weather Update, April 25: Brace for humidity, rain, and thunderstorms
Kerala Weather Update, April 25: Residents should be prepared for a mix of morning and afternoon showers, especially in Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam.
Kerala Weather, April 25: Hot, humid, and stormy Friday in Kerala. Several regions brace for occasional rain and thunderstorms. Residents should prepare for a mix of morning and afternoon showers. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
A cloudy morning, with isolated thunderstorms in some parts. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and avoid outdoor activities during stormy periods.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kozhikode sees mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Rain is likely in the afternoon.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
The state capital will remain cloudy throughout the day. A higher chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. So, caution is advised for commuters and outdoor workers.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kollam’s skies stay mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Stay should be prepared for sudden weather changes.