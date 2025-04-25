Image Credit : Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

The state capital will remain cloudy throughout the day. A higher chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. So, caution is advised for commuters and outdoor workers.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Kollam’s skies stay mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Stay should be prepared for sudden weather changes.