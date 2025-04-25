Image Credit : Social Media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Bengaluru will see mild early morning temperatures. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid long outdoor exposure. Light rain may also be possible later in the day as the clouds build up.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Mysuru is also feeling the heat. The day will see a high of 37°C. There may be afternoon thunderstorms. The temperatures will remain high for much of the day.