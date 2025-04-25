Karnataka Weather, April 25: Scorching day with possible rain in the afternoon
Karnataka Weather, April 25: Another warm day with temperatures reaching up to 37°C. Be prepared for potential afternoon rain and thunderstorms in some areas.
Karnataka Weather, April 25: Friday will be another warm day across major cities in Karnataka. Residents are advised to stay prepared for changes in weather, with high heat in the morning and the possibility of rain in the afternoon. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Bengaluru will see mild early morning temperatures. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid long outdoor exposure. Light rain may also be possible later in the day as the clouds build up.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Mysuru is also feeling the heat. The day will see a high of 37°C. There may be afternoon thunderstorms. The temperatures will remain high for much of the day.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Hubli-Dharwad will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day, leading to the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Stay updated with changing weather conditions.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Sunshine with scattered thunderstorms in some areas. In other regions, temperatures will be on the rise through the morning.