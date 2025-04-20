Image Credit : social media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 34°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Bengaluru will see sunny to partly cloudy skies during the first half of the day. There might be an afternoon thunderstorm and intense rain. If you're planning to step out, early mornings or late evenings may be more comfortable.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

A mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Locals can expect a warm but manageable day with comfortable evenings.