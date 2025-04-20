- Home
Karnataka Weather, April 20: Cloudy Sunday, with potential afternoon thunderstorms, especially in Bengaluru. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 37°C across major cities.
Karnataka Weather, April 20: A warm and partly cloudy Sunday in Karnataka. Some areas likely to see afternoon thunderstorms, particularly in and around Bengaluru. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Bengaluru will see sunny to partly cloudy skies during the first half of the day. There might be an afternoon thunderstorm and intense rain. If you're planning to step out, early mornings or late evenings may be more comfortable.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
A mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. Locals can expect a warm but manageable day with comfortable evenings.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Skies will remain mostly sunny, with occasional patches of cloud. Despite the warmth, conditions should remain stable with no rain.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Mangaluru will see sunshine mixed with high clouds in the morning. Breezy conditions in the evening may bring some relief.