- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather, April 19: Sunny and sweaty Saturday as temperatures rise across the state
Karnataka Weather, April 19: Sunny and sweaty Saturday as temperatures rise across the state
Karnataka Weather, April 19: Cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli-Dharwad are expected to experience warm to very warm conditions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Karnataka Weather, April 19: Saturday brings a mix of sunshine, heat, and a touch of humidity to cities across the state. From the tech corridors of Bengaluru to the breezy coastlines of Mangaluru, most areas are expected to experience warm to very warm conditions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 35.6°C
Min Temperature: 21.7°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
In the state capital, residents will wake up to a mostly sunny sky. Residents are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities in the afternoon and to stay hydrated.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
The weather will be a blend of sunshine and occasional clouds, but the warmth will dominate. Staying indoors during peak sun hours.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 36.7°C
Min Temperature: 22.2°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37.8°C
Hubli-Dharwad twin cities will experience mostly sunny conditions. It's a good idea to limit outdoor exposure during peak heat hours and take standard summer precautions.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 38.9°C
Real Feel Temperature: 26.1°C
Mangaluru will be mostly sunny. Expect sticky conditions throughout the day with only occasional sea breezes offering slight relief.