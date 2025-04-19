- Home
Kerala Weather, April 19: Afternoon thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected, bringing brief respite from the heat but also potential downpours.
Kerala Weather, April 19: Saturday will be a blend of sun, clouds, and rain. Afternoon thunderstorms and scattered showers will provide brief respite but may also bring sudden bursts of heavy rain. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32.2°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.3°C
The day in Kochi will start off with some sunshine, but the weather is expected to turn cloudy by afternoon, bringing some rain. Keep an umbrella handy and prepare for brief downpours later in the day.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
In Kozhikode, the weather will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’s best to plan outdoor activities early in the morning or late in the evening.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.6°C
The capital city will see brief morning showers, cloudy skies, and light rain. While the rain may offer some relief, the air will remain warm and muggy.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32.8°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
Kollam will see a mostly cloudy sky, with occasional rain. It's best to carry rain gear and avoid extended outdoor exposure in the late afternoon.