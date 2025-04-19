Image Credit : Freepik

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32.2°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38.3°C

The day in Kochi will start off with some sunshine, but the weather is expected to turn cloudy by afternoon, bringing some rain. Keep an umbrella handy and prepare for brief downpours later in the day.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 25.6°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C

In Kozhikode, the weather will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’s best to plan outdoor activities early in the morning or late in the evening.