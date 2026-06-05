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Karnataka: Villagers Demand Immediate Completion Of Stalled Road Project Amid Alleged Obstruction
Villagers in Donagudige, Chikkamagaluru, have demanded immediate completion of a stalled road project, alleging obstruction due to local disputes. The delay has worsened conditions during monsoon, affecting students, farmers and elderly residents.
Villagers Oppose Proposed Road Development
Villagers usually stage protests demanding better roads, drinking water facilities and electricity supply from the government. However, a village in Chikkamagaluru district has witnessed a completely different situation.
In a surprising development, local residents have reportedly opposed a proposed road project and are protesting against its implementation, stating that they do not want road development in their village.
Road Work Stalled Amid Opposition From Villagers
This incident took place in Donagudige village near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru taluk. For years, residents had been seeking the improvement of a road that had remained in poor condition for decades. Their efforts eventually drew the attention of the authorities, leading to the approval of the road development project.
Recently, local MLA Nayana Motamma also gave the go-ahead for the work. However, the project has now been halted midway following opposition from a section of residents in the same village.
Villagers Allege Obstruction To Road Development
Residents have alleged that Ramesh Gowda, a villager, has been repeatedly obstructing the road development project. Another resident, Pratik, is also alleged to have supported the opposition to the work. Villagers claimed that the actions of the two individuals have hindered the progress of a project intended to benefit the entire village.
Village elder Rudre Gowda further alleged that Ramesh Gowda attempted to assault Rajesh, a resident who played a key role in securing approval for the road project. According to Rudre Gowda, an altercation broke out over the road issue, during which Ramesh Gowda allegedly tried to strangle Rajesh. The allegations have not been independently verified.
Villagers And Students Face Hardship Due To Stalled Road Work
The road work initially progressed at a rapid pace. However, the project has now come to a standstill due to the ongoing dispute. With the onset of the monsoon season, the partially completed road has become muddy and difficult to navigate.
As a result, students travelling to schools and colleges, farmers transporting agricultural produce to markets, and senior citizens requiring medical attention are facing considerable hardship. Residents say the delay in completing the project has severely affected daily life in the village.
Villagers Demand Immediate Completion Of Stalled Road Work
Residents have expressed concern over the obstruction of a government-approved road project, alleging that public works are being delayed due to personal disputes or other local issues. They have urged the concerned police department and the taluk administration to intervene immediately and take legal action against those responsible for blocking the work.
The villagers of Donagaudi have unanimously demanded the immediate completion of the stalled road project.
This unusual opposition has become a topic of discussion across the district, and it remains to be seen how MLA Nayana Motamma will respond to the issue.
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