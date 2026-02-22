According to the post shared online, the driver repeatedly suggested arranging a 'room' and offered to arrange sexual services despite being refused. The tourist claimed the driver spoke about the availability of young women and quoted prices during the journey.

In the video, the driver can be seen telling the tourist that rooms are available and claims 18-20-year-old 'cute' girls can be arranged despite repeated refusal.

Videos recorded by the tourist allegedly capture the driver making repeated offers and continuing to speak about the services even after the passenger expressed discomfort. The tourist later shared the experience publicly, saying he felt pressured and uneasy during the ride.

Authorities said they would examine the matter if a formal complaint is submitted. Officials from Delhi Police reiterated that harassment of passengers will not be tolerated and urged visitors to report misconduct immediately.