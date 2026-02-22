Why Did Karnataka Ex-CM Bommai's Personal Secretary's Son Die By Suicide?
Hemanth’s mother told relatives that he became upset after a dispute over jewellery given to his sister. During the argument, he said she gave everything to his sister but nothing to him. He went to his room in anger, locked door and refused dinner.
Son of former CM's personal secretary Chandru dies by suicide
Hemanth, the son of Chandru, personal secretary to former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, died by suicide at his home in Lottegollahalli, Sanjayanagar, in Bengaluru. He was a final-year diploma student at Ramaiah College.
Family members found him hanging inside his room on Saturday morning after he did not respond for several hours. The family had been preparing to leave for Tirupati when the incident came to light.
Dispute over jewellery the night before
According to relatives, a disagreement took place at home on Friday night. Hemanth’s sister had been given jewellery, which upset him. During the argument, he reportedly told his mother that she gave everything to his sister while he received nothing.
After the quarrel, he went to his room, locked the door and refused to come out. Family members invited him for dinner, but he did not respond.
Last known movements
Hemanth spoke to friends on his mobile phone until around 8 pm on Friday. After that, his phone was switched off. He did not come out of his room through the night.
When relatives gathered at the house the next morning for the planned Tirupati trip, the door was opened and he was found hanging. Family members alerted the police immediately.
Police investigation underway
Police from the Sanjayanagar station visited the house and began an inquiry. The body was shifted to Ramaiah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Officers said the investigation is ongoing and statements from family members are being recorded. They are examining the circumstances that led to the death.
Post-mortem report awaited
Hemanth lived with his family in Lottegollahalli and was pursuing his diploma studies in Bengaluru. Relatives said he had appeared upset after the disagreement at home. The incident has shocked neighbours and those who knew the family.
Authorities have not yet issued a final conclusion. Further details are expected after the post-mortem report and completion of the inquiry.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
