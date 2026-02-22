Three women from Arunachal have alleged racial harassment after a dispute over AC repair work in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The argument reportedly escalated into derogatory remarks targeting Northeastern people. Delhi Police officials reached the spot.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh have alleged racial harassment after a dispute inside a residential building in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. The incident reportedly took place on 19 February at around 4 pm while air-conditioner repair work was being carried out in their fourth-floor flat. According to the complainants, drilling was underway when dust and small debris fell to the lower floors.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

Residents on the first floor objected to the noise and the falling particles. What began as a complaint about inconvenience soon escalated into a heated argument between neighbours.

Allegations of racial remarks

The women claimed that during the argument, a neighbour allegedly mocked the repair worker and made racially insensitive remarks aimed at them and people from India’s Northeastern region, according to a report by Arunachal Times. They alleged that offensive stereotypes were used, including comments about the character and profession of Northeastern women.

The complainants described the remarks as discriminatory and deeply insulting. They said the exchange went beyond a normal dispute and turned into targeted verbal abuse based on their identity.

Police response and housing issue

Personnel from the Delhi Police reportedly reached the building after the situation escalated. Officials carried out formal procedures at the spot. However, details of any formal complaint or legal action have not yet been made public.

The women further alleged that soon after the incident, the building broker informed them that they would have to vacate the flat within two months, citing proposed construction work. They claimed that other residents were unaware of any such construction plan, raising concerns about the reason for the notice.

Demand for apology

The complainants have demanded a formal apology from the accused neighbour. They said the apology should not only be directed at them but also at the wider Northeastern community, as the alleged remarks targeted people from the region as a whole.

The incident has again drawn attention to concerns raised by many people from India’s Northeastern states who say they face prejudice and discrimination in major cities. The matter remains under scrutiny as authorities review the situation.