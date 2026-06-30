A road junction in Banashankari 3rd Stage, Bengaluru, has become an accident hotspot with repeated crashes reported due to overspeeding and lack of speed breakers. Residents have urged authorities to take urgent action and improve road safety measures.

A road junction in Banashankari 3rd Stage has emerged as a growing road safety concern after multiple accidents were reportedly recorded at the intersection near Kathriguppe Water Tank Park Road, Ganesha Temple and 2nd Cross Road. Residents have blamed overspeeding vehicles, the absence of speed breakers and inadequate traffic-calming measures for the repeated crashes. They have urged the authorities to intervene immediately, warning that the junction poses a serious threat to pedestrians, motorists, senior citizens and children.

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The issue gained wider attention after a video highlighting the accidents was shared on X by Karnataka Portfolio. It also drew the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police, where citizens demanded urgent action to prevent further accidents.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns Over Repeated Accidents

According to local residents, the junction has witnessed several accidents in recent months, earning a reputation as an accident-prone location. They claim that speeding vehicles frequently pass through the intersection without slowing down, increasing the risk of collisions.

Residents have appealed to the concerned authorities to conduct an inspection of the junction and install speed breakers, warning signboards and other essential road safety measures to reduce vehicle speeds and improve public safety.

They believe that timely intervention could help prevent future accidents and make the busy residential area safer for everyone.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Respond

The issue was brought to the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police on social media. In response, the department tagged Banashankari Traffic, indicating that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned traffic division for appropriate action.

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Residents Share Their Views Online

The incident sparked a discussion on social media, with several users sharing their opinions about the junction and the need for better road safety measures.

One user commented: "They will put speed breakers in signals. Here, it is required on all the sides of the road here."

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Another user wrote: "Inspite of taking all preventive measures accidents will keep happening till people don't learn to drive and ride well. Signals exist but still people break signals then what's the point of it."

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A third user shared: "I used to take a turn at this junction every single day for years. There are blind spots, one needs to slow down or stop and then go. Those large mirrors might also help."

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A fourth user added: "i know this road. the problem is both cross roads consider them to be main roads and want the other traffic to slow down."

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Residents Seek Immediate Road Safety Measures

Residents have reiterated their demand for immediate corrective measures, including the installation of speed breakers, improved road signage and other traffic-calming infrastructure.

They believe that addressing the identified safety issues at the junction could significantly reduce the risk of accidents and improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and residents using the busy road every day.