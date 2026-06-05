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Karnataka: Several Trains From Bengaluru, Mysuru And Hubballi Cancelled; Routes Diverted Due To Railway Works
Several trains departing from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi have been cancelled or diverted due to ongoing railway engineering works. South Western Railway has issued advisories urging passengers to check updated schedules before travelling.
Train Services Disrupted Due To Engineering Work
Train passengers are advised to take note as train movement has been affected due to engineering work at Neera Yard.
Services are being restricted, partially cancelled and rerouted owing to double line work on the Pune–Miraj section.
As a result, there has been disruption in train operations from major railway stations, including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.
Bengaluru Train Diversions Announced Due To Engineering Work
On 06.06.2026 and 13.06.2026, Train No. 20686 KSR Bengaluru–Gandhidham Vikash Superfast Express departing from Bengaluru will be diverted and regulated for 25 minutes at Lonand station.
Train No. 16553 SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-Weekly Express, operating on 06.06.2026, 09.06.2026 and 13.06.2026, will be diverted and regulated for 2 hours and 30 minutes in the Miraj–Lonand section.
Mysuru Train Diversions Announced Due To Engineering Work
On 09.06.2026, Train No. 16210 Mysuru–Ajmer Bi-Weekly Express departing from Mysuru will be diverted and regulated for 25 minutes at Salma station.
On 10.06.2026, Train No. 20694 KSR Bengaluru–Jodhpur Bi-Weekly Superfast Express departing from Bengaluru will be diverted and regulated for 25 minutes at Salma station.
Bengaluru And Hubballi Train Changes Announced Due To Engineering Work
On June 14, 2026, Train No. 16534, the KSR Bengaluru - Jodhpur Weekly Express, will be held up for 25 minutes at Salpa station.
More importantly, on June 19, 2026, Train No. 20669, the SSS Hubballi - Pune Vande Bharat Express, will end its journey at Satara. This means the train is cancelled between Satara and Pune on that day.
Train Service Diversion Announced On Nizamuddin–Vasco Route
Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Vasco-da-Gama Daily Superfast Express, departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on 24.06.2026, will run via the Miraj–Daund–Kurduwadi route instead of its regular route.
Appeal To Passengers
South Western Railway has already issued an advisory in this regard. It has appealed to passengers to check revised train schedules, including route changes, delays and partial cancellations, before commencing their journey.
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