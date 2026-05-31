Another young man who was riding on the same bike is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. The accident took place around 10:30 last night, leaving the group in a tragic situation as emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the crash.

Thrissur: Two students have tragically lost their lives in a road accident at Kanjany. The victims have been identified as Pranav (17), a resident of Vadanappally (Koduvathuparambil house), and Abhimanyu (19), from Karuvanthala.

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According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the bike they were travelling on lost control and collided with a pickup van. There were three people on the two-wheeler at the time of the incident. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the immediate death of two of the students.

The third person who was riding on the same bike has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Medical officials have stated that his condition is being closely monitored.

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The accident took place around 10:30 PM last night, and locals rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the impact. Emergency services were alerted soon after, and both the injured and deceased were moved for necessary procedures.

The driver of the pickup van involved in the collision also sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving medical care. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including factors such as road conditions, speed, and visibility at the time of the crash.

Further details are awaited as police continue their inquiry into the tragic incident that has left the local community in shock and grief.

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