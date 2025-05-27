- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka reports 37 new Covid cases; schools advised to send symptomatic children home
Karnataka reports 37 new Covid cases; schools advised to send symptomatic children home
Karnataka reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, with 35 in Bengaluru and one each in Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru. Active cases total 80. Health Minister urges precautions, while CM Siddaramaiah orders symptomatic children to stay home.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Covid-19 cases see a slight uptick in the state as 37 new infections are reported
The number of people infected with Covid-19 is increasing in many parts of the country, including the state. Today, 37 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state. The Health Department has released updated data on the total number of active cases.
Bengaluru reports 35 new COVID-19 cases
A total of 35 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state capital, Bengaluru. Additionally, one new case each has been detected in Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru districts. According to the Health Department, 191 people were tested for COVID-19 today.
Karnataka reports 80 active COVID-19 cases; majority in Bengaluru
There are currently 80 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Of these, 73 are in Bengaluru, 2 in Bengaluru Rural, 3 in Dakshina Kannada, and 1 in Mysuru. Meanwhile, 3 patients in Bengaluru and 1 in Bellary have recovered from the infection.
Health minister urges public to stay cautious amid Covid monitoring
The Health Department is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and taking necessary steps to control it. While there is no cause for alarm, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao appealed to the public to continue taking precautions.
CM Siddaramaiah orders schools to send home children with Covid symptoms
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued strict instructions that children showing fever, cough, or other Covid symptoms should be granted leave and sent home from school. Additionally, pregnant women and individuals with underlying health conditions are mandated to wear masks in public places.