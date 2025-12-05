Students at CG Bellad Govt First Grade College in Akkialur of Haveri district came to college in saffron shawls Thursday in protest against some girls coming to campus in hijabs.

For nearly a month, students had been petitioning the principal to strictly enforce the prescribed uniform and prohibit hijabs inside the college premises. When their demands allegedly went unaddressed, more than 50 students staged a symbolic show of protest by attending classes in saffron shawls, intensifying the already-tense hijab versus saffron standoff.

Mobile Ban

Amid escalating confrontation, the college abruptly imposed a ban on mobile phones. This move, however, triggered fresh outrage among students, who argued that the administration was trying to prevent images and videos of saffron-clad students from surfacing online and “tarnishing the college’s reputation.”

Principal Viresh Kummur said, “Students in hijabs are in uniform on campus. However, on Wednesday, two students attended class wearing hijabs, prompting other students to wear shawls Thursday. There is no issue. Meetings are being held with all staff and appropriate measures will be taken after discussions with students.”

The situation continues to unfold as college authorities attempt to calm tempers and restore order amid a highly polarised atmosphere.