Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said masks aren’t mandatory for the general public but advised pregnant women and the elderly to wear them. Health staff leave will be restricted if COVID-19 cases rise. Testing focused on symptomatic individuals.

Bengaluru: We have discussed the spread and severity of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state with experts. Currently, it is sufficient for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems to wear masks. Masks are not mandatory for the general public. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that health department staff will not be granted leave if the number of infected people increases.

Those with cough, cold, or fever should get tested for COVID-19

We held a meeting today in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases. Pregnant women should wear masks. Precautions should be taken in crowded areas. There is no need for people to panic. The matter of mandatory masks has not been discussed yet. We have made arrangements for testing. We will not conduct mass testing at this time. Those with cough, cold, and fever should get tested. – Sharan Prakash Patil, Medical Education Minister