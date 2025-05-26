Karnataka reported 9 new COVID-19 cases on May 25, raising the active count to 47. While 46 patients are in home isolation and one is hospitalised, no deaths were recorded. The state remains on alert amid rising JN.1 variant cases nationally.

Case Details

New Cases: 9

Active Cases: 47

Home Isolation: 46

Hospitalized: 1

Deaths: 0

Health department guidelines

Amid the emergence of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant in some parts of the country, the Karnataka health department remains on high alert. Citizens are urged to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and frequent handwashing. Testing has been ramped up in border districts, and hospitals are fully equipped with medicines, oxygen, and beds to handle any surge in cases.