Bengaluru street vendors' associations have called for a citywide bandh on July 8 against the ongoing footpath eviction drive. Vendors allege that the action violates the Street Vendors Act and has affected their livelihoods. They have demanded legal protection, return of seized goods and proper implementation of regulations.

Street vendors' associations in Bengaluru have announced a citywide bandh on Wednesday, July 8, protesting against the ongoing footpath clearance drive in various parts of the city. The vendors have alleged that the eviction action has disrupted the livelihoods of thousands of hawkers and claimed that authorities have not followed the procedures laid down under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

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The Street Vendors' Joint Action Committee has alleged that several vendors were removed from their regular vending locations, while carts and goods were seized during the drive. The committee has accused the state government and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) of carrying out the action without completing the required legal process.

Vendors Announce Bengaluru-Wide Protest

The committee said the bandh has been called to demand protection for street vendors and proper enforcement of the Street Vendors Act. It stated that Bengaluru has nearly 1.5 lakh street vendors who rely on daily vending activities to earn a livelihood while providing affordable goods and services to residents.

"We are not against keeping roads and footpaths accessible. But the law clearly lays down the procedure for regulating street vending. Instead of implementing the Act, authorities are evicting vendors without following the legal process," said S Babu, president of the Federation of Bengaluru District Street Vendors Union.

Groups Oppose Removal Of Stalls Without Due Process

The vendors' committee alleged that officials arrived with earthmovers after verbal instructions were issued against street vending on major roads. It claimed that several carts were removed and goods were damaged during the operation, leaving many vendors without their primary source of income.

"Thousands of poor families depend entirely on street vending for their livelihood. Overnight evictions without notice have left many vendors with no income and significant financial losses," Babu said.

Concerns Raised Over Vendor Survey And Loan Scheme

The committee also raised concerns regarding the identification of eligible vendors in Bengaluru. It stated that nearly 80,000 vendors had received loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme, but a survey conducted between October 2024 and February 2025 reportedly identified only around 34,000 vendors.

The organisation alleged that several eligible vendors were excluded from official records and that identity cards had not been issued to all deserving applicants.

Street Vendors List Demands Ahead Of Bandh

Ahead of the bandh, the committee has demanded the return of seized carts and goods, restoration of removed vendors to their earlier locations, and complete implementation of the Street Vendors Act.

The vendors have also sought temporary vending arrangements in areas where immediate restoration is not possible until Town Vending Committees take a final decision.

Other demands include conducting a comprehensive survey of all street vendors, issuing identity cards to eligible vendors, strengthening Town Vending Committees in newly formed municipal corporations, and expanding footpaths to ensure space for both pedestrians and vendors.