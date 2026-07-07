The monsoon has really picked up in Karnataka. Due to forecasts of very heavy rain, authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, parts of Belagavi, and Kodagu. The weather department has even issued a 'Red Alert' for Dakshina Kannada.

The monsoon is in full swing across several districts in Karnataka. Keeping students' safety as the top priority, the District Collectors of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and some taluks in Belagavi have ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed. This comes after warnings of heavy rainfall.

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'Red Alert' in Dakshina Kannada: District-Wide Holiday

The weather department has put the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on 'Red Alert'. Heavy rains have caused rivers and streams to swell, and there's a real fear of flooding in low-lying areas. Because of this, District Collector Darshan H.V. has announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, and Pre-University (PUC) colleges tomorrow. The order is for the entire district, including all taluks like Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, Bantwal, and Mangaluru.

Holiday in Three Taluks of Belagavi

Meanwhile, the rain is lashing North Karnataka's Belagavi district as well. As a safety measure, Belagavi's District Collector, Mohammad Roshan, has given a holiday for schools and colleges in three main taluks: Belagavi, Khanapur, and Nippani. This closure applies to all Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and PU colleges in both the city and village areas of these taluks. The decision was taken especially because of the intense rainfall in Khanapur, which is part of the Malenadu region.

A Word of Caution for Parents and Students

District authorities have warned everyone to stay away from riverbanks, seashores, and electric poles during this heavy rain. For any emergencies, people have been asked to call the district administration's control room. As for degree and other higher education colleges, the heads of those institutions have been told to assess the situation locally and take a call.