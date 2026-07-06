Heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Cauvery catchment has boosted inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, which recorded its highest inflow in six months at 4,291 cusecs. The rise brings relief to farmers in Mandya and Mysuru districts amid improving monsoon conditions.

After months of dry weather and declining reservoir levels, heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area has brought much-needed relief to Karnataka. Continuous showers have significantly increased the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), also known as the Kannambadi Reservoir, in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The sharp rise in inflow has renewed hopes among farmers and residents who depend on the Cauvery River for irrigation and drinking water, while raising expectations of improved water availability if the monsoon remains active.

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Highest Inflow in Six Months

Continuous rainfall over the past few days has led to a substantial increase in water flowing into the KRS reservoir.

The inflow, which stood at just 1,449 cusecs the previous day, has surged to 4,291 cusecs, marking the highest inflow recorded at the reservoir in the past six months.

The increase comes as a major relief for farmers in Mandya and Mysuru districts, who have been grappling with prolonged dry conditions and water scarcity. The improved inflow is expected to ease concerns over drinking water supply and strengthen prospects for agricultural activities during the ongoing monsoon season.

Current Water Level at KRS Reservoir

The latest figures for the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir are as follows:

Maximum water level: 124.80 feet

124.80 feet Current water level: 80.90 feet

80.90 feet Previous day's water level: 81.55 feet

81.55 feet Current inflow: 4,291 cusecs

4,291 cusecs Current outflow: 764 cusecs

764 cusecs Maximum storage capacity: 49.452 TMC

49.452 TMC Current storage: 11.487 TMC

Although the reservoir level is marginally lower than the previous day's reading, officials expect it to rise in the coming days as inflow continues to increase.

More Rain Forecast Across Catchment Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rainfall across Kodagu and other parts of the Cauvery catchment region over the coming days.

If the rainfall continues as forecast, inflow into the KRS reservoir is expected to increase further, improving water storage and providing additional relief to farmers and residents across Karnataka who rely on the Cauvery River.