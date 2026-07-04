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Karnataka Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Assaulted After Rejecting Love Proposal in Chikkamagaluru
A minor girl was allegedly assaulted in Chikkamagaluru after rejecting a youth's love proposal. Police arrested the accused after local residents chased and caught him. The case has raised concerns over stalking, harassment and the safety of women.
Minor Girl Attacked at District Stadium After Rejecting Love Proposal
A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, where a minor girl was allegedly attacked by a youth after she rejected his love proposal. The incident took place at the district stadium while the girl was at the playground.
The attack has left local residents shocked and has once again raised concerns over crimes against women and girls, as well as the dangers of obsessive behaviour.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while the victim is undergoing medical treatment.
Accused Allegedly Harassed Minor Girl Near Hostel Before Attack
The accused, identified as Puneeth, a native of Banavar in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district, had allegedly been stalking and harassing the minor girl for some time. The victim, who is from Kadur, was staying in a hostel while pursuing her studies.
According to reports, Puneeth repeatedly approached the girl and allegedly told her, "You are my everything." Despite her refusal to accept his advances, he allegedly continued to stalk and harass her.
As the harassment intensified, the minor girl reportedly stopped leaving the hostel to avoid him. However, the accused allegedly continued visiting the area near the hostel and harassing her.
The repeated incidents reportedly prompted the hostel warden to intervene after noticing the accused frequently loitering near the hostel premises. The warden is also said to have cautioned the girl about the situation. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Accused Also Allegedly Threatened Girl's Parents
The accused allegedly continued harassing the minor girl even after she returned to her hometown for a few days in an attempt to escape his persistent threats.
According to reports, he obtained the contact numbers of her parents and allegedly threatened them as well.
The alleged threats left the girl's family distressed and concerned for their safety. Police are investigating the allegations as part of the ongoing case.
Minor Girl Allegedly Assaulted After Rejecting Love Proposal
The incident took place near the district stadium, close to the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Chikkamagaluru city.
According to reports, the accused allegedly confronted the minor girl and once again pressured her to accept his love proposal. When she refused, he allegedly knocked her to the ground and assaulted her, leaving the victim terrified.
Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to her rescue. On seeing people approaching, the accused allegedly attempted to flee. However, members of the public chased him, caught him near the SP's residence, alerted the police, and handed him over for further investigation.
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