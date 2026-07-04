A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, where a minor girl was allegedly attacked by a youth after she rejected his love proposal. The incident took place at the district stadium while the girl was at the playground.

The attack has left local residents shocked and has once again raised concerns over crimes against women and girls, as well as the dangers of obsessive behaviour.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while the victim is undergoing medical treatment.