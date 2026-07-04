Residents of Dodda Hittala village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district were forced to carry a deceased person through a flooded stream to reach the cremation ground after continuous rain cut off road access. Villagers have renewed their demand for basic infrastructure.

In a stark reminder of the infrastructure challenges that continue to affect several remote parts of the country even decades after Independence, residents of a village in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district were forced to carry a deceased person through a flooded stream to reach the cremation ground. The incident, which occurred amid incessant monsoon rainfall, has once again highlighted the lack of basic civic infrastructure, including an all-weather road, forcing villagers to endure immense hardship even during moments of grief.

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Funeral Procession Crosses Flooded Stream

The incident occurred in Dodda Hittala village in Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada district. Continuous rainfall caused the Bhaskakeri stream to overflow, cutting off access to the cremation ground.

With no proper road connecting the village to the cremation ground, residents had no option but to wade through the flooded stream while carrying the deceased to perform the final rites.

The village, which has around 50 households, continues to lack basic road connectivity, forcing residents to face severe hardship, especially during the monsoon season.

Bhaskeri Stream in Spate Amid Heavy Rain

The coastal and Malenadu regions of Karnataka have been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall, causing rivers, streams and drains to overflow.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for nine districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall over the coming hours. As water levels continue to rise, residents of several remote villages are facing increasing difficulties in carrying out their daily activities.

According to villagers, the situation in Dodda Hittala is not an isolated incident, as several other villages in the region continue to face similar infrastructure challenges every monsoon.

Villagers Demand Basic Infrastructure

Residents said such incidents have occurred repeatedly during previous monsoon seasons because of the lack of basic infrastructure.

They have urged the authorities to provide essential facilities, including an all-weather road, safe drinking water, reliable transport and better access to education.

Villagers said Dodda Hittala represents the plight of many remote settlements across Karnataka and appealed to the government to address their long-pending infrastructure demands so that residents can live with safety and dignity.