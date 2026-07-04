A Bengaluru restaurant owner's thoughtful gesture has gone viral after she sent extra sabudana khichdi, curd and fruits to a woman observing a fast when a food delivery app showed 'Not delivering'. The woman's heartfelt X post has won widespread praise online.

A heartwarming act of kindness by a local restaurant owner has won widespread appreciation on social media after a woman shared how a simple request for food turned into an unforgettable experience. What began as an unsuccessful attempt to order vrat special sabudana khichdi through a food delivery app ended with the restaurant owner personally arranging the meal, adding extra servings, curd and fruits, leaving the customer touched by the unexpected gesture. The post has since gone viral, with many social media users praising the kindness and hospitality often associated with Bengaluru.

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Woman Shares Heartwarming Experience

Sharing her experience on X, Nisha Anandani wrote that she was fasting and wanted to order vrat special sabudana khichdi. However, when the food delivery app showed that delivery was unavailable, she decided to call the restaurant directly using the contact number listed on Google.

According to Nisha, the restaurant owner answered the call and immediately assured her that the food would be delivered.

Describing what happened next, she wrote: "Bangalore - My heart is full because of the people who live here. Was fasting and wanted Vrat wala Sabudana Khichdi and Zomato showed ‘Not delivering’. I just called the number on Google and the owner received the call and said oh I'll send it over. The conversation could've ended there, but guess what? The conversation went on for 30 mins and she just didn't send me the khichdi, she sent me 2 with curd and even fruits! It's these things that makes people come here more. Kind and helpful in all ways!"

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Post Receives Widespread Appreciation

The post quickly gained attention on X, with many users appreciating the thoughtful gesture by the restaurant owner and highlighting the warmth and generosity of people in Bengaluru.

Several users shared their reactions in the comments section.

One user commented: "Bangalore may not be remembered for its infrastructure, but it's loved for its people. Small acts of kindness like this leave a lasting impression."

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A second user commented: "Humanity above everything."

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A third user commented: "This is exactly why good local businesses keep getting loyal customers."

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A fourth user commented: "Blr is full of cutiessss."

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Kindness Resonates With Social Media Users

The incident has struck a chord with many social media users, with several describing it as a reminder that simple acts of compassion can leave a lasting impact. The post continues to attract positive reactions, with users celebrating the restaurant owner's generosity and the spirit of kindness that transformed an ordinary food request into a memorable experience.