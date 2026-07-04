Karnataka will relaunch its Bike Ambulance service with 100 high-tech vehicles to improve emergency medical response in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to reduce response times during the critical golden hour, with plans to expand the service across the state in phases.

In a major initiative aimed at improving emergency medical response, the Karnataka Health Department is set to revive the Bike Ambulance service in Bengaluru to help patients receive timely medical assistance despite the city's severe traffic congestion and narrow roads. The service, which was discontinued due to technical and operational challenges, will initially be relaunched with 100 high-tech bike ambulances. The initiative is expected to reduce emergency response times during the critical 'golden hour', significantly improving patients' chances of survival.

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Bike Ambulance Service to Return

The Karnataka government first introduced the Bike Ambulance project in 2015 with a fleet of 30 bike ambulances. Although the initiative received a positive response during its initial phase, it was later discontinued because of poor vehicle maintenance, technical issues and limited public awareness.

With Bengaluru continuing to face worsening traffic congestion, the Health Department has decided to revive the project to ensure faster access to emergency medical care.

Faster Emergency Response During the Golden Hour

The revived Bike Ambulance service is designed to reach patients much faster than conventional ambulances, particularly in congested areas, narrow streets and locations with heavy traffic.

According to officials, the bike ambulances can reach patients approximately 40 per cent faster than regular ambulances. Each bike will be operated by a trained paramedic or nurse, who will provide immediate first aid at the scene of an accident or medical emergency.

Prompt medical intervention during the critical 'golden hour' can help stabilise patients until a fully equipped ambulance arrives to transport them to hospital.

Equipped With Advanced Medical Equipment

The bike ambulances will function as compact emergency response units and will be equipped with essential life-saving medical equipment.

Each vehicle will carry a portable oxygen cylinder, a first-aid kit, emergency medicines, a blood pressure monitor, a glucometer, a cardiac rhythm monitor, and a digital communication and GPS tracking system.

These facilities will enable paramedics to provide immediate emergency care before patients are transported to hospital.

Expansion Planned Across Karnataka

Bike ambulance services have already proven effective in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, where they have helped improve emergency medical response and save lives.

Building on the success of these models, the Karnataka Health Department is introducing a more organised version of the service. While the initial rollout will focus on Bengaluru, the department is also preparing plans to expand the Bike Ambulance service to other major cities and rural areas across the state in a phased manner.