KSCPCR is reviewing an infant assault at a Bengaluru daycare. The commission will counsel the children, meet parents, and create new safety SOPs for all centres. A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

KSCPCR Initiates Review and Action

Following the alleged assault of an infant by a woman at a daycare centre in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Friday said it has initiated a review of the incident and will decide the next course of action after examining the facts and existing safety protocols.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Santhosh Kumar said, "Actually, I visited the site along with the police yesterday; there was no one, and the premises were closed... Regarding the children involved, our Commission is considering arranging counselling for them through a consultant... We have requested a list of the parents of the 35 children from the police; once we receive it, we will arrange to meet them as well. We will consult with all departments and the government to determine what precautions can be taken and formulate an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure). We will look into it... We have instructed the police to recover CCTV footage and other evidence; they are proceeding accordingly. We are taking it 100% seriously..."

Commission Inspects Centres, Plans SOPs

KSCPCR member Satyanarayana Shetty said the Commission, along with police officials, the Chairperson and the Secretary, visited the daycare centre after learning about the incident and conducted an inspection. "We have reviewed what happened at the site. We have asked the Police Department what suggestions need to be given and what the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are. We have sought all the information, and it will be examined," Shetty said.

Shetty added that the Chairperson and he had also visited some other daycare centres at Manyata Tech Park this morning to check existing SOPs and compliance. "The Chairperson and I visited some daycare centres at Manyata Tech Park this morning to check the existing SOPs and compliance. Since the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is also coming, we will coordinate with them. Today we will visit various places across Bengaluru with the NCPCR team. Based on their inputs and suggestions, we will decide the further course of action," he added.

Shetty asserted that the Commission will ensure 100 percent that the guilty are punished. "Whoever is at fault, the Commission will make every effort to ensure they are penalized. There is no doubt about it," he said.

Arrest Made in the Case

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a day care centre, officials said on Friday.

According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman named as second accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody.

The Commissioner said the accused will be produced before a court, and her custody will be sought for further interrogation as the investigation continues. (ANI)