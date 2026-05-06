The incident took place under the limits of Subramanyapura Police Station. Police reached the spot soon after and took the man into custody.

Officials said Gonda had come to Bengaluru from Goa two days earlier to stay with his brother. He was reportedly unemployed and under the influence of alcohol at the time.

High Drama in Uttarahalli: Drunk Man’s Suicide Threat Averted by Alert Citizens



What is happening on our roads these days? Incidents like this are becoming increasingly common and concerning.

In Uttarahalli, a drunk man created a high-drama situation after climbing onto a fence… pic.twitter.com/qygLkIVhvq — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 5, 2026

Police also said he appeared to be dealing with mental health issues. His family was traced and called to the station. After counselling, he was safely handed over to them.