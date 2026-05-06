Crowd Saves Man After High-Drama Suicide Attempt In Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral
A 22-year-old man caused panic in Bengaluru's Uttarahalli after attempting self-harm. Identified as Isman Gonda from Goa, he climbed fence and shouted threats. Alert bystanders calmed and restrained him, preventing tragedy. Police said he was drunk.
Panic in Uttarahalli after youth tries to harm himself
Tension gripped Uttarahalli in Bengaluru after a 22-year-old man allegedly tried to take his own life, creating panic in the busy area. The youth, identified as Isman Gonda, climbed onto a roadside fence and shouted, “I will die,” drawing a large crowd.
Crowd steps in to help
Eyewitnesses said the situation quickly turned serious as the man behaved in an unstable manner. Many feared he could harm himself at any moment.
Tension gripped at Uttarahalli after a 22-year-old man allegedly attempted to take his own life, triggering panic in the area.
The youth, identified as Isman Gonda, a native of Goa, had reportedly climbed onto a roadside fence and repeatedly shouted, “I will die,” while alleging… pic.twitter.com/QqYirwm8eU
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 6, 2026
However, alert citizens acted quickly. They spoke to him calmly, held him back, and stopped him from hurting himself. Their timely action helped avoid a tragic outcome.
Police response and family contact
The incident took place under the limits of Subramanyapura Police Station. Police reached the spot soon after and took the man into custody.
Officials said Gonda had come to Bengaluru from Goa two days earlier to stay with his brother. He was reportedly unemployed and under the influence of alcohol at the time.
High Drama in Uttarahalli: Drunk Man’s Suicide Threat Averted by Alert Citizens
What is happening on our roads these days? Incidents like this are becoming increasingly common and concerning.
In Uttarahalli, a drunk man created a high-drama situation after climbing onto a fence… pic.twitter.com/qygLkIVhvq
— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 5, 2026
Police also said he appeared to be dealing with mental health issues. His family was traced and called to the station. After counselling, he was safely handed over to them.
Claims and verification
During the incident, the man claimed he was being harassed by truck drivers. Police said they are checking these claims as part of their inquiry.
Viral video and reactions
A video of the incident spread widely on social media and drew mixed reactions. Some users criticised the situation, while others urged people to understand the man’s mental condition.
🚨 Bengaluru: In Uttarahalli, a drunk man climbed onto a fence and created a high-drama scene by repeatedly shouting, “I will die!”
Alert citizens immediately caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.
Public vigilance saves lives! 🙏#Bengaluru#Uttarahallipic.twitter.com/6xlJwKqUWK
— ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) May 5, 2026
One comment said personal problems can affect anyone and praised those who helped save him. Another post by police stated that the man was drunk and later sent home with his brother.
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