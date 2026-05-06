A suspected 'looter bride' racket has come to light in Maharashtra's Beed district, where police are investigating a shocking case of fake marriages and cheating. A local man, Yogesh Shinde, has alleged that he was tricked into marrying a woman who later ran away with cash and jewellery.

Police say the case may not be isolated. Early findings suggest that the same woman may have married several men in a similar way before disappearing soon after each wedding.