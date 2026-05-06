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Nine Grooms, One Bride! Fake Marriage Racket Busted In Maharashtra, Bride Flees With Cash, Jewellery
A fake marriage racket in Maharashtra’s Beed has been exposed after a man reported being cheated. The accused woman allegedly married nine men and fled with money and jewellery each time. Agents targeted rural bachelors, promising quick marriages.
Fraudulent marriage racket uncovered in Maharashtra
A suspected 'looter bride' racket has come to light in Maharashtra's Beed district, where police are investigating a shocking case of fake marriages and cheating. A local man, Yogesh Shinde, has alleged that he was tricked into marrying a woman who later ran away with cash and jewellery.
Police say the case may not be isolated. Early findings suggest that the same woman may have married several men in a similar way before disappearing soon after each wedding.
How the scam worked
According to the complaint, a group of agents targeted unmarried men in rural areas who were struggling to find a bride. These agents would approach families and promise to arrange a marriage quickly.
They would then introduce a woman as a suitable match. After gaining trust, they allegedly collected large amounts of money in the name of wedding expenses and arrangements.
Once the marriage took place, the bride would stay for a short time, sometimes just a day or two, before fleeing with cash, jewellery, and other valuables.
Nine grooms, one bride
In this case, Yogesh later discovered that the woman had reportedly married at least eight other men using the same method. In a dramatic turn, nine grooms reportedly came forward around the same time after realising they had all been cheated by the same woman.
Their complaints helped expose what appears to be a well-organised gang working behind the scenes.
Police believe the group carefully planned each step, from identifying victims to arranging fake marriages and escaping without raising suspicion immediately.
Victim speaks out
Yogesh Shinde has said he lost lakhs of rupees in the scam. He also told police that he had no idea about the woman’s past marriages.
“I have been cheated and pushed into deep distress,” he said in his complaint to the district authorities, adding that the situation had even led to suicidal thoughts.
His complaint has now been registered at Chaklamba police station.
Police investigation underway
Police have arrested the woman accused in the case and are now searching for other members of the alleged gang. Officials are trying to find out how many more people may have been targeted.
Investigators suspect that the racket has been active for some time and may have cheated multiple victims across different villages.
The case has raised serious concerns in Beed district, especially among families looking for marriage alliances.
Growing concern in rural areas
Such scams highlight the risks faced by families in rural regions where finding a suitable match can be difficult. Police have urged people to verify details carefully before entering into marriage arrangements through unknown agents.
Authorities have also asked anyone with similar experiences to come forward and report the matter.
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