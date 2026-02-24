- Home
Karnataka: Love Marriage Dispute Leads To Violent Attack In Mandya; Police Probe Case
A violent attack was reported in Mandya, following a love marriage dispute. Prakash was allegedly assaulted by a group including Ninganna, Girish and others. Police have registered a case at K.R. Pete police station and are investigating the matter.
Youths Attacked For Helping In Love Marriage In Mandya
A violent incident has been reported in Bommalpura village of K.R. Pete taluk in Mandya district, where a young woman’s father allegedly attacked a group of youths who had helped his daughter in a love marriage. The attack reportedly took place near Kanaganahalli in Pandavapura.
Prakash, a resident of Bommalpura village, and his son-in-law Naveen were allegedly attacked by a group of individuals near Kanaganahalli. The incident is believed to be linked to the woman’s decision to marry with the help of the youths.
Clash Over Love Marriage Turns Violent In Mandya
The incident is reportedly linked to the marriage of Ninganna’s daughter, who had fallen in love and got married with the help of Prakash, a resident of the same village.
According to reports, Ninganna and his family were allegedly unhappy with the marriage and held a grudge against Prakash for assisting in the union. A clash had also taken place on February 21 over the same issue, further escalating tensions between the families.
Violence Erupts Over Love Marriage Dispute In Mandya
The dispute over a love marriage in Bommalapur village of Mandya district took a violent turn when Ninganna, along with Girish, Sanju, Ganesh and Puttaraju, allegedly attacked Prakash and his son-in-law Naveen on February 22. The incident is said to be linked to earlier tensions between the families over the marriage.
According to reports, Ninganna and the others allegedly assaulted Prakash and Naveen using a large stone. The attackers are also said to have recorded the incident on video.
Police Register Case In K.R. Pete Attack Incident
Following the violent attack related to a love marriage dispute in Bommalapur village, a case has been registered at K.R. Pete Police Station. Police have arrested Girish in connection with the assault. Authorities have also launched a search operation to trace the other accused involved in the attack.
According to officials, two individuals who sustained injuries during the incident have been admitted to hospital and are receiving treatment.
Injured Man Alleges Brutal Assault
Speaking after the alleged attack, injured Prakash accused Girish, Jeevan, Dinkas, Chairman Ravi, Ninganna and several others of assaulting him. He claimed that he was beaten severely and held the attackers responsible for endangering his life. Prakash said that strict action should be taken against those involved if anything untoward happens to him.
Prakash further alleged that one of the accused had used abusive language towards his wife, which led to a confrontation. He admitted that he had struck the individual once earlier, after which a group allegedly attacked him.
