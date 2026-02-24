A violent incident has been reported in Bommalpura village of K.R. Pete taluk in Mandya district, where a young woman’s father allegedly attacked a group of youths who had helped his daughter in a love marriage. The attack reportedly took place near Kanaganahalli in Pandavapura.

Prakash, a resident of Bommalpura village, and his son-in-law Naveen were allegedly attacked by a group of individuals near Kanaganahalli. The incident is believed to be linked to the woman’s decision to marry with the help of the youths.